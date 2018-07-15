Standoff scene cleared, motel guests describe shooting scene where Kansas City officers were hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three officers were shot and hurt on Sunday, setting off a manhunt the ended with a suspect shot and killed, and a standoff that lasted for hours in east Kansas City.

Police cleared a scene at the Sky-Vu Motel at about 3 p.m., towing away a police car that had been shot. The motel was the first scene in a chaotic afternoon where the three officers were shot in two different locations, then police shot and killed the suspect during an exchange of gunfire at the standoff.

One person staying in the motel on Highway 40 said the first round of gunfire between two officers and the suspect lasted about 20 seconds. This all started around 12:15 in the afternoon.

It`s unclear if the suspect was staying at the motel, but detectives followed him to it in the area of 40 Highway and Manchester. That`s when they say the suspect started shooting at them with a rifle before taking off in a car.

Two officers were hit - bullet holes could be seen in window of one of the rooms at Sky-Vu, as well as a police cruisers. Those officers are in stable condition. One guest at the motel, Lester Kelby, said officers were telling them to take cover, and he jumped in his bathtub when he heard the gun shots.

"It was only a couple to begin with, but then after time, there were a whole bunch of officers showing up to the scene. I seen some officers getting rushed into their cars and I was wondering what was going on," Kelby said.

Hours after the initial shooting, FOX4's Kera Mashek was in the neighborhood where a long standoff took place.

Suspect house in officer involved shooting is still considered a standoff situation. .@kcpolice awaiting warrant to search the home E29th & Topping. They’re hoping to make entry & clear soon. ^Kera Mashek pic.twitter.com/3k0mTQLQLV — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) July 15, 2018

Moments ago heard loud sound possibly from a flash-bang type device used to enter suspect home. Some neighbors were evacuated prior to explosion. Crime Scene unit on scene now which likely indicates they’re ready to search the house. ^Kera Mashek pic.twitter.com/aa1MPjj1Q4 — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) July 15, 2018

At 6:45 p.m., KCPD said that residence was cleared and and unoccupied.

Update as of 6:45p tactical officers have cleared the residence in the 2900 Blk of Topping, it was unoccupied. There are now extensive crime scene processing operations underway at numerous scenes. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 15, 2018

