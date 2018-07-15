Suspect killed in shootout, three officers shot and hospitalized in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say three officers shot in Kansas City on Sunday are expected to survive, and the alleged gunman is dead after a shootout with police. Investigators say that shooter was a suspect in the recent killing of a UMKC student.

Suspect was under surveillance for the killing of the UMKC student at 54th and Prospect two Friday’s ago. — Rebecca Gannon (@GannonReports) July 15, 2018

Investigators say two officers were initially shot when they encountered the suspect with a rifle in the area of 40 Highway and Manchester.

"At 12:15, officers working an ongoing investigation at the Sky-Vu motel involved undercover and tactical operations. Two officers were shot there. Suspect fled in vehicle with one other party. The other party is in custody," Kansas City Police Sergeant Jacob Becchina said.

As officers converged on the suspect who got away, there was a standoff at 30th and Topping where there were three different exchanges of gunfire. One more officer was struck and sent to the hospital.

Kansas City police say at about 1:15 p.m., the suspect exited the home and exchanged gunfire with officers again and was hit, KCFD personnel declared him deceased.

There is still an active standoff scene at 30th and Topping, residents are advised to stay in shelter until the scene is cleared.

Police have been looking for the gunman who shot and killed Sharath Koppu at J's Fish and Chicken Market at 54th and Prospect on July 6. On July 9 investigators released this surveillance video when tips were scarce.

The alleged gunman has not been identified, sources tell FOX4 he is the suspect in Koppu's killing. FOX4 is still gathering information, check back here and on Facebook and Twitter for continuous updates.