Suspects sought in deadly KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police officers are searching for a suspect that apparently shot and killed a man Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to the Kirktown Townhomes near Longview Road and Food Lane at about 3:00am Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man dead outside.

There are no suspects in custody, and investigators haven’t released any information about who they’re looking for.

If you can help solve this crime – or any other crimes in the Metro – call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also submit a tip here.