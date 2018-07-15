Three police officers shot at two different Kansas City locations; suspect found dead after shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three police officers were shot in Kansas City on Sunday in two different locations. The suspect was later killed in a shootout with police, and was being watched as a possible suspect in the recent killing of a UMKC student.

Suspect was under surveillance for the killing of the UMKC student at 54th and Prospect two Friday’s ago. — Rebecca Gannon (@GannonReports) July 15, 2018

Investigators say two officers were initially shot when they encountered the suspect with a rifle in the area of 40 Highway and Manchester.

"At 12:15, officers working an ongoing investigation at the Sky-Vu motel involved undercover and tactical operations. Two officers were shot there. Suspect fled in vehicle with one other party. The other party is in custody," Kansas City Police Sergeant Jacob Becchina said.

As officers converged on the suspect who got away, there was a standoff at 30th and Topping where there were three different exchanges of gunfire. One more officer was struck and sent to the hospital. Police found the suspect deceased in a home at 30th and Topping.

FOX4 has learned that all three officers are expected to live.

