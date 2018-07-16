× 51-year-old Drexel man dies when truck crashes into bridge pillar along I-35

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A 51-year-old Drexel, Mo., man died Sunday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a bridge pillar.

The crash happened around 3:52 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 about a mile north of 135th Street.

According to the crash report, Abraham C. Jansen Van Rensburg’s Chevrolet Silverado traveled off the right side of the road and hit a bridge pillar.

He was not wearing a seat belt and died from his injuries.