79-year-old Raymore woman dies when car goes off road and rolls over multiple times

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A 79-year-old Raymore, Mo., woman died Sunday when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in Platte County.

The crash happened around 3:17 p.m. along Route N at Jones Myer Road.

According to the online crash report, Fraces M. Armstrong’s 2013 Dodge traveled off the road and hit and embankment. It overturned multiple times.

Armstrong was not wearing a seat belt. She died from her injuries.