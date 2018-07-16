Backyard dangers: Tips to keep kids safe while jumping on trampoline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are a lot of things in your backyard that can hurt you or your kids -- so FOX4 is taking a closer look at what you can do to keep your whole family safe.

In the video player above, FOX4's Matt Stewart chats with the experts for their tips to make trampolines safer for your family.

Doctor`s also suggest letting just one person at a time jump inside a bounce house or on a trampoline. That way there`s no risk of them running into another person, causing a bad injury.