KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was taken to the hospital Monday following a crash along I-670.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-670 past Baltimore.

A Subaru got pinned underneath a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital.

Traffic was down to one lane while crews worked to clear the scene.

Police have not said what caused the crash.