KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are working to piece together the clues of a homicide Monday.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at Inner City Oil near 59th and Swope Parkway.

Police were dispatched to the scene after someone reported finding the man inside the gas station. When they arrived, the man who died was the only person inside.

Police were not immediately sure whether the shooting victim was a gas station employee.