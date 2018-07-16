Make your own Mexican summer salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mexican Summer Salad

Ingredients:

2 half chicken breasts grilled & diced

2 parts olive oil

1 part red wine vinegar

1 tsp sugar or agave nectar

2 tsp chili powder or to taste

2 tsp cumin

1 tbsp dried cilantro or use some fresh

Salt and pepper to taste

2-3 cups greens of choice

4-5 sliced baby Bella mushrooms

1 can drained and rinsed unseasoned black beans or home made

1 can roasted corn drained and rinsed or grill corn on the cob

3-4 scallions thinly sliced, all of the white part and about 1/2 of the greens

3-4 Roma tomatoes diced

Directions:

Whisk vinaigrette ingredients together in bottom of large bowl.

Top with greens and other ingredients

Toss all together and top with chips and salsa.

May add grated cheddar or other cheese if you like.

Hard boiled eggs can be added as well