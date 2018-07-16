Platte County deputies surprise local pastor with Pay-It-Forward Award for always helping community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. -- Platte County deputies are paying it forward to a pastor in their community they say is always there to help when tough times hit.

Major Erik Holland nominated Pastor Rusty Savage for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

"All of his hours are completely volunteer, and it's everything from 10 o'clock in the morning meeting with the commission to 3 o'clock in the morning car wrecks or scenes where we've had people tragically die or people who are in need of some counseling or spiritual guidance," Major Holland said.

