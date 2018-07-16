Police seek help in identifying man’s remains found in east Kansas City park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police investigators in Kansas City have a real puzzle on their hands.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department says a man's body was found in Seven Oaks Park, which sits near 38th and Kensington Avenue. Sgt. Jake Becchina says an ambulance was called to the park shortly after a passerby discovered the man's body around 1 p.m. Becchina says the man's identity hasn't been determined, and he carried no identification card.

An officer on the scene told FOX 4 News there were no signs of a gunshot wound, and it appeared the man had been beaten to death. Sgt. Becchina says paramedics tried to revive the man, but their efforts didn't work.

Investigators erected a plastic yellow tent inside the park where the man's body had been discovered. The tent, according to police, was meant to keep police activity private, and to allow residents to come and go without having to see the man's remains.

"Detectives are really going to have to work hard to piece this one together. They're going to need all the information they can get from the community, from the neighbors and from anyone who may have been passing through and may have seen anything," Sgt. Becchina said. "(We are) talking to as many people who were around, and trying to determine who was here at the time, and who may have seen something."

Police were in the process of reviewing surveillance cameras from the area. Officers are asking for the public's help in identifying that man's remains. Sgt. Becchina didn't know his age, but mentioned that he's of African-American descent. If you know who he is, or how he died, please call the Crimestoppers Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.