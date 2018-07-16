Salvador Perez and Lorenzo Cain reunite at All-Star Game

WASHINGTON — Look who is back together again.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez found former Royal and current Brewers outfield Lorenzo Cain at the 2018 All-Star Game in Washington D.C., and of course the two had to take a selfie.

Salvy posted the selfie along with the caption, “my brother.”

Salvy will start at catcher for the American League when the game gets under way Tuesday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. Perez will start in the outfield for the National League.

The 2018 All-Star Games marks Salvy’s fifth-straight start as the American League’s catcher.

The Royals announced in a news release Saturday that Perez was originally selected as a reserve, but will now start behind the plate in place of Tampa Bay’s Wilson Ramos, who will miss the game with an injury.

Perez becomes the second Royal to start in as many as five All-Star Games, joining George Brett, who was an All-Star starter nine times (1976-1979, 1981-1985). Perez is also one of five players to be named to each game since 2013, joining Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt, Boston’s Chris Sale, Washington National and former Missouri Tiger Max Scherzer, and Los Angeles Angel Mike Trout.

Mi hermanito #LOLOCAIN #ASG2018 A post shared by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

Walk down memory lane with Salvy and Perez: