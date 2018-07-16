Three Kansas City officers recovering from injuries suffered in shootout with murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three Kansas City Police officers are continuing to recover after being shot in the line of duty Sunday. One of them is now at home. The other two officers are still recuperating in the hospital.

Monday, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith announced 25-year-old Marlin Mack was the gunman, and had previously been considered a suspect in the murder of a UMKC graduate student from India.

A house tucked in deep woods was combed for evidence Monday. The property near 30th St. & ToppingAvenue on Kansas City's east side is where police shot and killed Mack Sunday afternoon.

"I heard big bangs, big gunshots going off. Then I saw big trucks going around and seen at least 20 or 30 cop cars and all running up and down the streets. They had K9s out," said neighbor Jessica Frey.

It was back on July 6th, UMKC grad student Sharath Koppu was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in a restaurant at 54th & Prospect. Within 24 hours of the murder, police released surveillance images of a suspect. Tips started coming in immediately.

"We've been looking for that individual all week. Yesterday was the first time we encountered that individual," said Chief Smith.

Police confirm a person in that video has been independently confirmed as the person officers killed in a shootout Sunday, Marlin Mack.

"They`re here to protect us. They`re not supposed to be getting shot. I don`t understand why. It`s crazy," said Frey.

Mack was first spotted by undercover officers at the Sky-Vu Motel off 40 Highway near I-435. When he realized he was being watched, Mack fired at police. Two officers were shot with a high-powered rifle.

Mack got into a car, and more shots were fired near 31st & Van Brunt. A passenger in that car was taken into custody.

Ultimately, police cornered the suspect at the home near 30th & Topping, where a tense standoff turned deadly. A third officer was shot, and Marlin Mack was shot and killed by officers.

"Even though he is deceased, it doesn`t mean investigation has stopped. We continue today following up leads," said Chief Smith.

And it turns out the suspect, Marlin Mack, has a long, brutal criminal history. He's spent years in and out of prison, mostly in Oklahoma, and at one time was dubbed the state's "most violent robber".

Kansas City Police are grateful thier guys are okay and hope this case offers an important reminder.

"We need our city, our community to be active in helping us work on this violent crime. We cannot do it ourselves," Chief Smith said.

Police do not want to disclose how many shots may have been fired or where the three officers were shot. That's because those officers still haven't given their statements on the record, which are critical to the ongoing investigation.