19-year-old man seriously injured, one person in custody after shooting in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Raytown that left a 19-year-old seriously injured.

Raytown police said officers were called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting in the area of 59th Street and Crescent Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

One person that police say knew the victim was taken into custody at the scene.