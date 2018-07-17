69-year-old man found dead in Overland Park pool after possible drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park police are investigating a possible drowning Tuesday after a 69-year-old man died at a community pool.

Officers were called around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to Westgate Street in the Quivira Hills Community. A neighbor went to use the pool with his granddaughter and found the man's body at the bottom of the pool's deep end.

According to Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy, the man had medical conditions that may have contributed to his death. Lacy said the man would swim and snorkel for an hour every day.

Police haven't released the man's identity yet.