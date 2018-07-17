Backyard dangers: Tips to prevent tragic lawn mower accidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One of the most dangerous things you can do in your backyard is something you probably do every week - mow.

More than 80,000 people go to the emergency room each year with lawn mower injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

More than 80,000 people go to the emergency room each year with lawn mower injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Doctors say someone should be at least 16 years old before using a riding lawnmower and children should never ride with anyone else. Doctors also say never drive a lawnmower in reverse.

