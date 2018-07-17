Brother of murder suspect Kylr Yust charged after admitting to setting home ablaze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jessep Carter, the brother of the suspect in the high profile murder cases of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions, was arrested on Friday and charged with 2nd degree arson.

Court documents say when firefighters arrived at a home engulfed in flames at 59th and Manchester Avenue in KCMO, 32-year-old Jessep Carter confronted the crews, saying that he started the fire, that it was his domain, and that they had no authority to put it out.

Carter attempted to stand in their way and prevent them from putting out the fire, at which point firefighters restrained Carter until police arrived.

When police later questioned Carter, he told police he did not start the fire, court records say.