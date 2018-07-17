Car possibly connected to KC homicide investigation crashes into house after chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people are in custody after leading police on a car chase and crashing into a Kansas City house Tuesday morning.

Police began pursing the vehicle because they believed it could be connected to a homicide investigation that began Monday afternoon.

Officers who were involved in the pursuit spotted the suspect's Chrysler 300 near 18th and I-70, where they put down stop sticks. Police say despite hitting the stop sticks, the driver kept going at a high rate of speed.

Then around 4:30 a.m. the police chases ended near 46th and Benton Boulevard with the suspect vehicle hit a curb, went about 175 feet, hit a white Chevrolet, then a Cadillac and then the garage door of a home.

Police arrested a man and woman at the scene.

Investigators think they have clues that can help solve a homicide from Monday where EMS crews thought they were responding to a heart attack call, but when they arrived they noticed the man had injuries from some type of assault.