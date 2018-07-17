Ex-Missouri trooper loses legal license in Iowa man’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri has revoked the peace officer license of a former highway patrol trooper who was driving a patrol boat when a handcuffed Iowa man fell out and drowned.

Anthony Piercy's license was permanently revoked after the Missouri Department of Public Safety reviewed evidence in the death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa.

Piercy's lawyer, Tim Van Ronzelen, said Tuesday he will appeal the license revocation.

Ellingson fell out of a water patrol boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in 2014. Witnesses said he was handcuffed and a wearing a life jacket that was not properly secured.

Piercy pleaded guilty last year to negligent operation of a vessel. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 10 days in jail.