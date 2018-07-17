× Illegal immigrant charged in alleged rape of 15-year-old in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A man in the country illegally is now facing charges for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Johnson County.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Daniel Marquez-Trevizo took three teenagers to his apartment and bought them alcohol.Witnesses told detectives the victim drank a total of 10 beers and was highly intoxicated before the alleged rape took place.

Evidence from a rape kit matched Marquez-Trevizo’s DNA.

Marquez-Trevizo, a Mexican national, had been in the country illegally before and was deported in 2008, according to a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He’s being held in the Johnson County jail on $500,000 bond.

You can read ICE’s full statement below:

On June 1, 2018, deportation officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Daniel Marquez-Treviso at the Johnson County jail pursuant to an ICE detainer, following his local arrest on felony charges, including rape.

On Jan. 28, 2008, Marquez was ordered removed by a federal immigration judge in Oakdale, Louisiana; ICE officers removed him from the United States on Feb. 21, 2008.

On July 3, 2018, by prior agreement with Johnson County authorities, ICE released Marquez back to local custody for local criminal court proceedings. He remains in local custody pending the outcome of his local criminal proceedings. ERO had lodged a detainer.