KC native rapper Tech N9ne visits local radiothon to surprise kids with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- If you've ever met a celebrity, you know how easy it is to be starstruck.

One of those awkward, yet happy, moments happened on Tuesday morning at Kansas City radio station KC 102.1, during the station's annual radiothon for Variety KC.

The celebrity who showed up to spread sunshine was rapper Tech N9ne, the Kansas City native who has sold millions of albums and downloads worldwide.

Delaney Murphy blasts his music in the car every morning going to school. When the 13-year old showed up to the radio station, she had no idea Tech N9ne would show up to make her day.

"K-C-Mo... ohhhh, ohhhh," Delaney's voice thundered across the studio, echoing one of Tech N9ne's most popular tracks and leaving little doubt about her favorite musician. See the awesome moment in the video player above.

Murphy, a seventh-grader from Ottawa, Kansas, lives with a form of Spina Bifida, as well as Arnold Chiari Malformation, a condition that affects the position and condition of her brain stem.

Delaney reacted the way most teenage girls would when Tech N9ne walked into the room: screaming her head off and extending her arms to hug the smiling musician.

"He was so nice!" Delaney bellowed happily. "I saw the guy with the bandana, and I didn't know who he was, and then I kind of knew who he was. Then he took off the thing, and I was like, 'Whaaaat?'"

"We do it for love, man," Tech N9ne told reporters.

Tech N9ne, born Aaron Yates, is a graduate of now-defunct Southwest High School and has sold millions of rap albums and downloads around the world. His frequent acts of compassion and donations to Kansas City-based causes have added to his reputation of caring for people in need from his hometown.

o Delaney's delight, he delivered a bag of small gifts to her, including a TechN9ne baseball hat and a t-shirt with his Strange Music logo.

KC 102.1 held the radiothon to raise money for Variety KC, a nonprofit that advocates for kids with special needs. On Tuesday, the Westport studio was filled with children with disabilities and their families.

Kelly Murphy, Delaney's mom, knows this moment meant the world to the kid with the pink wheelchair and others.

"We'll never forget it. It's priceless," she said. "(Delaney is) wheelchair mobile. She has a great spirit. Once you meet her and know her, you lose the wheelchair. It becomes invisible."

"Thank you for coming. That just made my day," Delaney said, expressing her gratitude to Tech N9ne for dropping by.