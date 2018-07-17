KCPD needs help locating missing 18-year-old with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police issued a missing and endangered alert Tuesday for an 18-year-old boy.

Police say Jason Devers was last seen on Monday around 4 a.m. near Sni A Bar Road and South Park Road, wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Devers has high-functioning autism and has been known to walk to Hy-Vee on 350-Highway in Raytown, Mo., and Walmart on 40-Highway in Kansas City, Mo.

Police ask that if you see Devers or know where he could be, please call the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5136.