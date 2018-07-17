Melting Pot cleared to reopen after re-inspection of health code violations, including rodents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Melting Pot will open its doors again Wednesday after being shut down for multiple health code violations.

The Kansas City Health Department closed the popular Plaza restaurant on Monday and it remained closed all day Tuesday. But after a re-inspection Tuesday afternoon, the department will allow the Melting Pot to reopen Wednesday.

Inspectors performed a routine check last week and found 18 violations at the Melting Pot. Of those 18 violations, eight were deemed critical.

Some of the minor infractions included an employee having a cell phone out at one of the prep tables. Another was employees not wearing hair restraints.

The critical violations were tied to rodents, including live and dead mice. There were also roaches, gnats and mouse droppings found in several locations.

According to the list of violations, rodent droppings were found in the kitchen, storage room and near the food prep line. The restaurant was also cited for storing bread in trash bags and storing dirty dishes on clean dish rack.

Inspectors did say there are signs to show management was trying to solve some of the issues. Traps and pellets were found, but one of the violations stemmed from employees not disposing of used traps in a timely manner.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video