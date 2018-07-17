Retired colonel from Leavenworth recognized for Medal of Honor at MLB All-Star game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro All Star of a different stripe was honored Tuesday night before the MLB All-Star game.

Col. Roger Donlon was among a group of Medal of Honor recipients recognized just prior to the national anthem. The Vietnam War veteran and his wife Norma are retired and now call Leavenworth home.

FOX4 profiled Donlon in 2014, 50 years after he received his Medal of Honor for his bravery in the Battle of Nam Dong.

Donlon, then an Army captain, fought off an ambush with his men in Vietnam. He was severely wounded but saved lives and helped his men defeat the ambush. He was the first Vietnam War era Medal of Honor recipient.

Watch FOX4’s profile of Donlon in the video below or read it here.

