Health department shuts down The Melting Pot due to multiple violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A popular restaurant on the Plaza is closed Tuesday after inspectors found multiple health code violations.

Inspectors performed a routine check last week and found 18 violations at the Melting Pot. Of those 18 violations, eight were deemed critical.

Some of the minor infractions included an employee having a cell phone out at one of the prep tables. Another was employees not wearing hair restraint.

The critical violations were tied to rodents including live and dead mice. There were also roaches, gnats and mouse dropping found in several locations. According to the list of violations, rodent droppings were found in the kitchen, storage room and near the food prep line. The restaurant was also cited for storing bread in trash bags and storing dirty dishes on clean dish rack.

Inspectors did say there are signs to show management was trying to solve some of the issues. Traps and pellets were found, but one of the violations stemmed from employees not disposing of used tramps in a timely manner.

It is unclear when the restaurant will reopen. Below is a sign on that was posted to the restaurant's door Monday night.

The Melting Pot issued the following statement Tuesday:

"Our utmost concern is the well-being of all of our guests. We recently closed our location to correct health inspection violations and have corrected all issues in accordance to the health department’s specifications. We have had positive reviews from the health department with no issues of pests until work recently began from a nearby construction site. We have conducted a thorough inspection and sealed any openings. We have a stringent food safety program in place to ensure the quality and safety of all of our food items. The Melting Pot of Kansas City has had over 10 years of positive track record for being in good standings with the health department. We are currently awaiting a re-inspection from the City of Kansas City Health Department and will keep our guests informed via Facebook."

See the full list of violations below:

Critical

Hot Water and Chemical - After being cleaned, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils are not sanitized in accordance with the Food Code. This was corrected on site.

Effective pest control measures not in place *; and/or Dead or trapped pest not removed from traps at adequate frequency. They must comply by July 16, 2018.

Utensils/food-contact surfaces not made of safe, durable, smooth materials. They must comply by July 16, 2018.

At time of inspection by authorized REGULATORY AUTHORITY inspectors: (1) A certified food service operations manager must be present in the food service area and on duty at all times of business operation, and must present a FOOD MANAGER PERMIT or card to the authorized REGULATORY AUTHORITY inspector at the time of inspection, or; (2) For food service operations where no manager is certified, eighty percent (80%) of required food handler staff shall obtain a (3) three years FOOD HANLDER CARD from the City of Kansas City, Missouri Health Department either upon completion of a FOOD HANDLER'S course through the Health Department or upon the Health Department's approval of a comparable FOOD HANDLER PERMIT or card from another provider. They must comply by July 16, 2018.

Plumbing system not maintained in good repair. They must comply by July 16, 2018.

RTE PHF, Date Marking - Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold, or discarded, in accordance with the Food Code. This was corrected on site.

Food Contact Clean to Sight and Touch - Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils was not clean to sight and touch. They must comply by July 16, 2018.

Separation, Storage - Poisonous or toxic materials are not stored in accordance with the Food Code.They must comply by July 16, 2018.

Non-critical

Openings to outside not protected against entry of pest as specified in the Food Code; and/or Protective barriers not provided for exterior walls/roofs. They must comply by Oct. 11, 2018.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not cleaned at frequency to prevent buildup of residue. Must comply by Oct. 11, 2018.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair & cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Must comply by Oct. 11, 2018.

Removing Dead or Trapped Birds, Insects, Rodents, and Other Pests. Must comply by Oct. 11, 2018.

Single-use gloves being used for more than one task; and/or Appropriate gloves not being used for job task being performed. This was corrected on site.

Employee accommodations not clearly designated for eating/drinking/smoking. Must comply by Oct. 11, 2018.

Dressing rooms not designated if employees change on-site; and/or Lockers not provided for employee belongings. Must comply by Oct. 11, 2018.

Frozen PHF not slacked in accordance with the Food Code; and/or PHS not thawed in accorance with the Food Code. Must comply by Oct. 11, 2018.

Equipment not in good repair & adjusted per manufacturer's specs; and/or Scratched cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded. Must comply by Oct. 11, 2018.

Hair restraints & clothes that cover body hair not worn by employees. Must comply by Oct. 11, 2018.