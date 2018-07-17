Watch: Tech N9ne surprises local 13-year-old who claims to be his biggest fan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local 13-year-old’s dream to meet Tech N9ne became a reality Tuesday.

The Strange Music artist surprised Delany Murphy during a radiothon to raise money for kids with special needs.

Murphy was born with spina bifida.

All of the money raised Tuesday during the radiothon will go towards purchasing life changing equipment such as wheelchairs, adaptive bikes and communication devices for kids with disabilities in the greater Kansas City metro area.