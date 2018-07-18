Backyard dangers: Tips to keep kids safe around swimming pools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In the hot summer months, kids love to swim, but without parent supervision there`s a chance a child could drown.

FOX4's Matt Stewart spoke with some experts in the field for tips on keeping your kids safe from this backyard danger.

Experts say pool covers help but watch out - if a kid falls in under the cover, it`s hard for them to get out. They also suggest putting a life vest on children under five, and always being within an arm's-length of them, especially if they are poor swimmers.