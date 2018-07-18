Clay County administrator says he’s stepping down from his role and as chief budget officer

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Clay County Administrator and Chief Budget officer Dean Brookshier announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his role.

“The Commission accepts Mr. Brookshier’s resignation and is thankful for his many years of service to Clay County,” the news release announcing Brookshier’s resignation read in part.

The county has agreed to provide Brookshier with 15 months of severance pay. That totals to about $196,612.65, plus Cobra coverage. He will also get 480 hours of accrued but unused vacation and 25 percent of unused sick time, which totals to an additional $44,376.08. That amount will be paid across 6 pay periods.

Earlier this year, FOX4 exposed questionable spending and possible misuse of taxpayers dollars in the county. In June, a group of citizens gave state auditor Nicole Galloway thousands of signatures they collected to force her office to audit Clay County.

