Dogs rescued from South Korea, meant to be served as food, now up for adoption in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- Nine dogs that survived an incredible, intercontinental journey are now up for adoption in the metro.

Great Plains SPCA teamed up with Humane Society International to save the animals from an illegal dog farm in South Korea where they were on track to be served as food for people.

“Over in Korea, it’s part of their culture. Some people do actually eat dogs,” Jacob Meyer with Great Plains SPCA said. “So these dogs were on a farm. They were being raised to be butchered, in usually inhumane ways, and then eaten by people.”

As you can see in the video above, Human Society International rescued the dogs from deplorable conditions at the farm near Seoul, South Korea.

In all, 50 dogs were taken into safety by Humane Society personnel. Some of the dogs were taken to shelters in Indiana and Wisconsin. Nine are up for adoption locally at Great Plains SPCA. The animals touched down at KCI Airport last week.

“We are partners with the Humane Society of the United States,” Meyer said. “And they reached out to us because they had broken up a dog meat farm in South Korea and they needed some place for the dogs.”

If you are interested in adopting one of the dogs, officials at Great Plains SPCA said you should come, in person, to their Mission or Independence locations.

The dogs are a variety of breeds -- some beagles, some cocker spaniels, and some other breeds more common in South Korea.

Just this month, South Korea took the first steps in banning the practice of serving dog meat as food. It is now illegal to kill dogs to then serve as food, but it is not illegal in South Korea to consume dog meat.