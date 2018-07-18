Easy, creamy avocado fudge pops you can make at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don't want to give up your favorite foods, you'll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy avocado fudge pops from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.

Ingredients: 2 avocados

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa

1/2 cup raw sugar

2/3 cup almond milk, unsweetened

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp cinnamon or instant coffee

Directions:

Add pitted and peeled avocados and all other ingredients into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds. Freeze and enjoy! Click or tap here for nutrition information.

