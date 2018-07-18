Easy, creamy avocado fudge pops you can make at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don't want to give up your favorite foods, you'll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy avocado fudge pops from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.

Ingredients:

  • 2 avocados
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/2 cup raw sugar
  • 2/3 cup almond milk, unsweetened
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon or instant coffee

Directions:

  1. Add pitted and peeled avocados and all other ingredients into a blender.

  2. Blend until smooth.

  3. Pour into popsicle molds. Freeze and enjoy!

