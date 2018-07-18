Easy, creamy avocado fudge pops you can make at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don't want to give up your favorite foods, you'll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy avocado fudge pops from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.
Ingredients:
- 2 avocados
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa
- 1/2 cup raw sugar
- 2/3 cup almond milk, unsweetened
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon or instant coffee
Directions:
Add pitted and peeled avocados and all other ingredients into a blender.
Blend until smooth.
Pour into popsicle molds. Freeze and enjoy!
