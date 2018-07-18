Family of 7-Eleven clerk stabbed thankful for good Samaritan who chased after suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A suspect is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a man working the overnight shift at a metro 7-Eleven. His family is grateful for the good Samaritan who helped during the terrifying attack.

Overland Park Police responded to the reported stabbing Wednesday morning at the 7-Eleven at 107th and Metcalf.

Derrick Gill, 46, was stabbed three times in his back, chest and abdomen. Police arrested a suspect shortly after at 107th and Marty.

Gill is in stable condition, as of Wednesday afternoon. Police say the attack was random. The suspect is being held for aggravated battery and has faced charges in the past.

According to police, Gill was stocking shelves during his overnight shift when the suspect went up to him and stabbed him from behind. Gill's wife, Tyara Hunter, said he worked at the 7-Eleven for almost two years. The hours were always a source of concern for her.

"I never really thought that someone would be crazy enough to do something to him, but that's always been a concern," Hunter said.

The moment she feared happened Wednesday morning just before 6 a.m. Police say the suspect went in and out of the 7-Eleven three times. The third time, police say he stabbed Gill from behind -- without ever saying a word to him.

"It's heartbreaking because I know he goes to work every day to support us to provide for our family," Hunter said.

The couple has two children together. Gill called his wife moments after the stabbing.

"I heard him screaming in pain, and then I heard someone say, 'You're OK. You're OK, buddy,'" Hunter said.

The other person she heard on the phone was Cory Franklin. He was getting gas and walked inside just after the stabbing.

"When I opened the doors of the gas station, there was just blood everywhere," Franklin said.

Another witness called 911, and Franklin put a tourniquet on Gill's arm before he bolted after the suspect.

"I've been stabbed before multiple times one bad night, and the guy never got caught," Franklin said. "So if it was anything I could do for this guy, one was to save his life and two was I was not going to let the guy who stabbed him get away."

In his pursuit, Franklin got the suspect to turn around by yelling his description at him. He said the suspect was walking and never picked up his pace. He stayed about 50 yards away to avoid any more violence.

"That's not the smartest thing in the world, but that's what I figured I had to do," Franklin said.

He got a clear look at his face to help police identify him, and not long after, police arrested the suspect. As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspect has not been formally charged.

Regardless, Gill's family is in awe of Franklin's quick thinking.

"We were just talking about how thankful we were that he was there to help him," Hunter said.