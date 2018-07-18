Independence man charged with endangering girlfriend’s children

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man is now facing charges after allegedly endangering his girlfriend’s two children.

Charles Green, 43, has been charged two counts of child endangerment in Jackson County after a 2-year-old tested positive for meth in her system and foreign metallic objects were found in the children’s feet.

According to court documents, Green is the boyfriend of 25-year-old Azzie Watson, who was also recently charged with three counts of child abuse and one count of child endangerment. Green and Watson lived together in Independence with Watson’s two children.

Green said the metal objects in the children’s feet likely came from walking barefoot at his shop. The 43-year-old also told police he and Watson frequently used meth around the children.

Court documents say on June 29, Kansas City police were called to a metro hospital in regard to a reported rape. When officers arrived, they spoke with an Independence officer who had taken Green into custody on an unrelated offense.

Green told officers the 2-year-old and 1-year-old had been sexually assaulted at a Kansas City home and he had a recording of Watson admitting she witnessed her daughter being raped. The two children were taken into protective custody and placed in a foster home.

On July 10, detectives interviewed Watson at the Wyandotte County jail where she told them what she said in the recording was a lie because she was scared of her boyfriend, court documents say.

Detectives told Watson her daughter tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease; the Independence mom said she didn’t know how because the only man she brought her children around was Green. She also told police she occasionally left her children in Green’s care while she ran errands.

Police interviewed one of the foster parents who took in Watson’s two children. The foster parent said when changing the 2-year-old’s diaper, the little girl said, “Daddy hurt me,” “Daddy stop being mean to me,” “Daddy it hurts,” court documents say.

According to court documents, Green and Watson both told police the children called him “daddy” and that Green changed the children’s diapers at times.

Green is being held in Jackson County jail on a $75,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 1.