Local house with replica Allen Fieldhouse inside goes up for sale

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- A piece of Allen Fieldhouse - along with an indoor KU Jayhawk basketball court - can all be yours for the low price of $2.5 million.

A homeowner in Parkville custom- built this court in the basement of his home off Ridge Road and Tom Watson Drive at the National Golf Club.

He's a huge KU fan and wanted his kids to play basketball inside. He's also hosted charity basketball games on the court.

The scoreboard originally hung in Allen Fieldhouse for many years. He bought it at auction and put it in the basement gym.

This family is now moving, and their realtor hopes this unique indoor court will attract another big KU fan to buy it.

"In my 38 year career, I've only listed three properties that had indoor basketball courts," said Kathy Koehler with the Koehler-Bortnick Team. "None of them as fabulous as this one, so it's very unique and very special."

If you want to see it before it is sold, you can take a tour any day between now and the end of the month from 1 to 4 p.m.

Also, the house will go for auction online next week to try to attract international buyers.