Metro moms canvass at 2 high-crime areas, calling for end to gun violence in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some metro moms say they’ve had enough. They’re tired of the shootings, stabbings and other violent crimes destroying their families and ruining their community.

”I’m just so sick of it because it seems to be every day now, and I would never wish that on any mother or parent,” Twonta McKeithen said.

A year and a half ago, McKeithen’s only son, 32-year-old Dorron Blackmon, was shot at a Kansas City gas station. Blackmon later died of his injuries. His mom is now a volunteer with KC Mothers in Charge.

”What happened to my son has truly changed my life. I never would have thought I’d be out here at this intersection doing this right now,” McKeithen said.

She was just one of about a dozen moms who rallied at two well-known, high-crime areas with other members of KC Mothers in Charge and Moms Demand Action.

”We just love collaborating with KC Mothers in Charge. We had to be out here with them," Kara Werner with Moms Demand Action said. "If maybe one person is curious about our organization, asks questions and wants to join, or maybe if what we’re doing changes the way people view violence, then I’m glad."

As of Wednesday night, there were 63 homicides in Kansas City. Police records show a number of violent crimes occur near 27th and Prospect and 35th and Prospect.

”What we’re doing out here is very well needed because our young kids are killing each other, you know, and they just don’t know what they’re doing to families. It’s just horrible," McKeithen said.

As the moms passed out informational fliers and held their anti-crime signs high, scored of drivers whizzed by honking their horns in support.

”I don’t like the violence, and I don’t like the guns, but I do like what these groups are doing. Something needs to be done, and when you consider all of the people who were out here today, I’m glad their doing this,” longtime Kansas City resident Linda Carter said.