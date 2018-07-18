× Northwest Missouri guardians face more than 40 charges in child abuse investigation

ALBANY, Mo. — An 11-year-old girl told investigators that over the past year she was handcuffed to a metal cage on a daily basis, shocked with a stun six times and often had a protein shake as her only meal of the day. Jennifer A. Reed and Raymond E. Burks each face dozens of charges, including: nine counts of kidnapping, 16 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, nine counts of domestic assault, six counts of armed criminal action and one count of child abuse.

Court documents say investigators went to a home in Albany, Mo., which is in Gentry County and about two hours north of Kansas City, to look into the abuse allegations on July 15. The girl said her guardians, Reed and Burks, confined her inside the home during daylight hours, handcuffing her at the wrists and ankles to a metal cage.

She said at one point Reed pushed her, leaving her unable to move her right arm. She was also struck on the back, face and head with an open fist, closed fist, foot and belt. Investigators noted that she had visible bruises, cuts and scrapes.

The girl said Reed used the stun gun to discipline her, and that two weeks before the investigation she was taken to Kansas City to talk to a pimp on Prospect Avenue so she could learn what would happen to her if she tried to run away from home. Reed’s 17-year-old daughter corroborated these allegations.

Reed and Burks admitted to hitting and kicking the 11-year-old, as well as handcuffing her to the cage. Reed also said she owned a stun gun and bought handcuffs to restrain the girl.

Court documents also say an alleged accomplice, Lonnie Johnson, hid several sets of handcuffs and at least one stun in a shed behind the yard. Johnson is accused of tampering with evidence.

Reed and Burks are both in the Daviess/Dekalb jail on $250,000 bonds, each will be arraigned on July 25. All charges against them are felonies. Court documents don’t give any details as to how they became the alleged victim’s guardians.