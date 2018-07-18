President Trump to visit Kansas City next week for VFW national convention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump will be visiting Kansas City next week for the 119th Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention.

The conference will be held July 21-25 at the Kansas City Convention Center with the President speaking on July 24. Further details about Trump’s visit were not provided by the organization.

“Kansas City is home to the VFW’s national headquarters, but it’s been 11 years since our last national convention was held here, so it is great to be back!” VFW National Commander Keith Harman said in a news release.

“We are also honored to be able to present our highest award to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joe Dunford on Monday, and to have President Trump join us on Tuesday,” he said. “The president’s attendance continues a longstanding VFW tradition to provide our nation’s commander-in-chief with the opportunity to address the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans’ organization, which is especially important during a time of war and instability abroad and internal challenges at home.”

On Sunday, country music artist Trace Adkins will perform at a free concert at Municipal Auditorium, according to the release.

The VFW says the conference’s business sessions on July 23-25 are closed to the public but will be live-streamed on its website. There will, however, be a free two-day veterans walk-in claims clinic over the weekend and a four-day health fair for all veterans, service members and their families.