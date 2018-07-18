School bus carrying three kids crashed into car, no one injured

Posted 9:27 am, July 18, 2018, by , Updated at 09:29AM, July 18, 2018

A school bus and black Chevrolet collided Wednesday near 31st and Broadway. Three kids were on the bus, but no one was injured.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday involving a school bus and a car.

It happened before 9 a.m. near 31st and Broadway.

The driver of the black Chevrolet involved claims he was going north when a bus carrying three children turned in front of him.

Police have not yet confirmed what caused the crash.

No one involved was injured.

A school bus and black Chevrolet collided Wednesday near 31st and Broadway. Three kids were on the bus, but no one was injured.

A school bus and black Chevrolet collided Wednesday near 31st and Broadway. Three kids were on the bus, but no one was injured.

A school bus and black Chevrolet collided Wednesday near 31st and Broadway. Three kids were on the bus, but no one was injured.

A school bus and black Chevrolet collided Wednesday near 31st and Broadway. Three kids were on the bus, but no one was injured.

A school bus and black Chevrolet collided Wednesday near 31st and Broadway. Three kids were on the bus, but no one was injured.