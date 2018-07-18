Signal Hill: Listen to the full podcast series

From the airwaves to your earbuds, Nick Vasos goes in-depth with our on-air guests at FOX4.

Episode 1: Film critics Shawn Edwards and Russ Simmons

Have you heard? Atlanta, Georgia is the new Hollywood. So what does Atlanta have that KC doesn’t? FOX4 Film Critics Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards chat about what it would take to bring more filmmakers to the metro. Plus, they discuss the movie that revitalized one of Kansas City’s most iconic landmarks.

Episode 2: Problem Solver Linda Wagar

Ever signed a bad contract? Ever fallen victim to a scam? FOX4 Problem Solver Linda Wagar gets between 80 – 100 requests for help per day on problems just like these. Nick chats with the Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist about what to watch out for before you sign a contract and what types of problems she gets the most. Problem Solving aside, Linda has a wildly interesting history. She chats about her year before college in Norway… then starts speaking in Norwegian.

Episode 3: Sporting Kansas City’s Brad Evans and Graham Smith

Nick sits down with Brad Evans and Graham Smith to talk about World Cup and Sporting KC.

Episode 4: Randy Wisthoff

Randy Wisthoff is the CEO of the Kansas City Zoo. Nearly 15 years ago, he came to KC from the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, one of the most successful zoos in the world. He goes back to his early days in rural Iowa and how his uncle helped him discover his love for animals. He chats about how much fish they ship to the Kansas City Zoo each year and what’s in store for the future of America’s zoos.

Episode 5: Rex Hudler

Royals Color Commentator Rex Hudler dodged a lot of social media “arrows” when he first came to Kansas City from Orange County, California in 2012. Now, he’s made an impact on not just Royals players and staff, but also within his community.

If you do not see the media players above, you can stream the podcast series here.