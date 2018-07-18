Suspect arrested after stabbing Overland Park 7-Eleven clerk

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are investigating after someone stabbed an Overland Park convenience store clerk early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 107th and Metcalf.

Police say the clerk has serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.

Responding officers found the suspect approximately two block away on Marty Street.

