Trump endorses GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder’s re-election in Kansas 3rd district race

TOPEKA, Kan. — President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder in the race for Kansas’s 3rd congressional district seat.

Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Yoder has his “full and total endorsement!”

Thank you to Congressman Kevin Yoder! He secured $5 BILLION for Border Security. Now we need Congress to support. Kevin has been strong on Crime, the Border, the 2nd Amendment, and he loves our Military and Vets. @RepKevinYoder has my full and total endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

The president praised Yoder after House Republicans released a spending bill providing $5 billion next year for building Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico. Yoder is chairman of a House appropriations subcommittee on homeland security.

Yoder is seeking his fifth term representing the 3rd district, which includes Wyandotte and Johnson counties and parts of Miami County. Democrats are targeting him because Hillary Clinton received 47 percent of the vote there to Trump’s 46 percent.

The Kansas Democratic Party quickly noted the endorsement in a fundraising email, calling Trump’s agenda “divisive” and “corrupt.”

But Trump said in his tweet that Yoder has been strong on crime, border security and gun rights.