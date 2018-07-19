Backyard dangers: How to stay safe around dogs, and keep your own dog safe outside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When it comes to backyard dangers, pets can pose a threat to young kids, and backyards can even pose a threat to your dog.

FOX4's Matt Stewart spoke with some experts in the field for tips on keeping your kid safe from the neighborhood dog and how you can keep your dog safe from the hot, summer sun.

Experts say if you have a dog, put up a fence so they can`t get out - and kids can`t get in. And teach your kids to stay away from strange dogs. Also, you want to keep your dog safe from dangers in your backyard. Fertilizer and bug spray can also sicken your dog.