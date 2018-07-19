× Tourist boat with 20+ people on board crashes at Table Rock Lake in ‘mass casualty incident’

BRANSON, Mo. — Several people have been taken to the hospital after a tourist boat crashed at Table Rock Lake in southern Missouri.

Multiple agencies, including divers, are on scene, working what they are calling a “mass casualty incident.”

The Southern Stone County Fire Department said on Twitter there were more than 20 people on board the boat when it crashed around 7 p.m. Thursday. Officials have not said how many people were injured or killed.

Details about what caused the crash were not immediately available, but local weather stations did report wind gusts at more than 60 mph at the time of the accident.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.