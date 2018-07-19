City identifies illegal dumper caught on camera, continues push to end similar crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Citizens are helping investigators identify a suspected illegal dumper who was caught on camera.

FOX4 is launching a new Problem Solvers campaign targeting one of the biggest complaints in Kansas City: trash dumped on the streets.

Despite the presence of five surveillance cameras on one block alone, city investigators say 22nd Terrace near Vine Street remains one of the most popular illegal dumping locations for at least the last five years.

Surveillance photos show a man in blue Dodge Ram pickup truck with no hood, dumping tires on this block on three separate occasions. With no license plates on either the truck or the trailer, investigators could not identify him. But after the photos became public, callers to the 311 action line quickly informed the city where to find the truck. It was only a few blocks away.

Investigator Alan Ashurst says the dumper faces about $2,000 in fines.

"The best thing we can all do is stay vigilant and try to catch the people we can, get them into court," Ashurst said. "With any luck the news spreads that we’re looking for you and we are working hard for you out here."

As part of a continuing effort to crack down on illegal dumping, Kansas City Thursday also activated a new illegal dumping hotline. You can call (816) 513-DUMP if you see someone getting rid of their garbage in your neighborhood. This is specifically for people who have identifying information on a vehicle or an address where a dumper lives.

FOX4 also is joining the effort. We're going keep a spotlight on this problem by periodically focusing on repeat offenders or trouble spots that continue to attract trash.