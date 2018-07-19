Driver’s license bureaus in Mission and Olathe will now be open on Mondays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Frustrations are boiling over for those trying to get a driver’s license in Johnson County. But due to complaints of long lines and long wait times, state officials are now adding an extra day.

Beginning next week, the Driver's License Bureau in Mission and Olathe will now be open on Mondays from 7 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.

In the past, they've been closed on Mondays. There are several reasons it's been so slow. Many teenagers out of school are taking their driver’s license tests. Others have come to register to vote. And others are getting their Real ID, which will be required by October of 2020 if you want to fly.

Adding to the frustration is a new online check-in system that doesn't work very well. To avoid the lines, the first person showed up two hours before the doors opened.

"I've heard a lot of stories of people being upset, heard stories of people getting to the front of the line and they all of a sudden don't take any more people for the day and all that stuff,e so I hope to rule all that out by being here so early," Shawnee resident Dave Rader said.

One other solution - go to a different county. Since it's a state agency, you can get your driver's license in any Kansas county.