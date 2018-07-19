Grain Valley police searching for runaway 16-year-old and 2-month-old baby

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Police are searching for a runaway 16-year-old from Grain Valley and her 2-month-old baby.

McKayla Rykiel was last seen around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, leaving her home on Scenic Drive in Grain Valley, headed north toward R.D. Mize Road. Police say she took her 2-month-old daughter with her.

The 16-year-old was wearing a black sweatshirt, jean shorts and had her hair in a bun. The 2-month-old was wearing a red onesie.

If seen, please contact Jackson County dispatch at 816-795-1960 or contact your local police department.