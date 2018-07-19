Help Kansas City area kids get ready for class with the Love Fund’s school supply drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX 4 Love Fund for Children is holding a school supply donation drive now through July 29th.
To help kids get ready for school, print out this donation list and buy these items and drop them off at a participating Mazuma’s, Johnny’s Tavern and CVS.
Rather than donating school supplies, you can also donate money, which the Love Fund will use to purchase supplies for children. Click here for the donation form.
Anytime throughout the month of July you can make a donation to the Love Fund at any of the 10 Johnny’s Tavern locations, and mark your calendars because on July 23rd Johnny’s Tavern will be supporting the Love Fund for Children by hosting a give-back night at every location! 15% of all the proceeds sold from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm will come straight to the Love Fund! That’s another way you can help.
Mazuma:
Overland Park
7260 W 135th St.
Overland Park, KS 66223
Crossroads Branch
1910 Main St.
Kansas City, MO 64108
Federal Building Branch
601 E 12th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Troost Branch
9300 Troost Ave
Kansas City, MO 64131
Gladstone Branch
301 NW Englewood Rd.
Gladstone, MO 64118
Lee’s Summit West Branch
260 NW Oldham Parkway
Lees Summit, MO 64081
Lee’s Summit East Branch
1155 N.E. Douglas Street
Lees Summit, MO 64086
Midtown Branch
4001 Blue Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64130
Raymore Branch
615 W Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
Johnny’s Tavern:
North Lawrence
401 N. 2nd Street
Lawrence, Kansas 66044
West Lawrence
721 Wakarusa (SE Corner)
Lawrence, Kansas 66049
Johnny’s 119th St.
6765 W. 119th St.
Overland Park, Kansas 66209
Johnny’s Shawnee
13131 Shawnee Mission Pkwy
Shawnee, Kansas 66216
Johnny’s Prairie Village
8262 Mission Road
Prairie Village, Kansas 66208
Johnny’s Olathe
10384 S. Ridgeview Road
Olathe, Kansas 66061
Johnny’s Power & Light District
1310 Grand Boulevard
Kansas City, Missouri 64106
Johnny’s Antioch
8719 W. 95th St.
Overland Park, Kansas 66212
Johnny’s Lee’s Summit
1660 SE Blue Pkwy
Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64063
Johnny’s Blue Springs
1175 S. 7 Hwy
Blue Springs MO 64014
All Metro CVS locations:
*indicates bins will be available at stores starting 7/20/18.
1785 S Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
1075 West Sante Fe
Olathe, KS 66061
11124 Holmes Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
*11900 W 135th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
12691 Antioch Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
7100 W 151st St
Overland Park, KS 66223
*11729 Roe Ave
Leawood, KS 66211
*3351 SW 3rd
Lee’s Summit, MO 64081
*1545 E 23rd St
Independence, MO 64054
*621 SW 3rd St.
Lee’s Summit, MO 64063
*4990 NE Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64119
1900 NE Langsford Rd
Lee’s Summit, MO 64063
*17301 E. US 24 Hwy
Independence, MO 64056
5310 Blueridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64133
*1616 N 7 Hwy
Blue Springs, MO 64015
*4750 Lee’s Summit Rd
Kansas City, MO 64136
*3201 S 7 Hwy
Blue Springs, MO 64014
9005 E 350 Hwy
Raytown, MO 64133
*1101 NW Woods Chapel Rd.
Blue Springs, MO 64105
*13502 W. 87th Street
Lenexa, KS 66215
13438 W. 62nd Terrace
Shawnee, KS 66216
6300 Johnson Drive
Mission, KS 66202
6244 Brookside
Kansas City, MO 64113
7907 State Line Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64114
6300 Prospect Ave.
Kansas City, MO 64132
6510 Nieman Rd.
Shawnee, KS 66203
8800 W. 95th
Overland Park, KS 66212
*315 W. 75th St.
Kansas City, MO 64114
*12290 W. College Blvd.
Overland Park, KS 66210
7501 Metcalf Ave
Overland Park, KS 66204
7003 Bannister Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64134
4149 N. Oak Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64116
8421 NW Prairie View Rd
Kansas City, MO 64153
3902 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
7107 N Oak Trafficway
Gladstone, MO 64118
*1301 Platte Falls Rd
Platte City, MO 64079
*1914 Swift Ave
N Kansas City, MO 64116
6129 N Antioch Rd
Gladstone, MO 64119
*5440 NW 64th St
Kansas City, MO 64151
5011 Main
Kansas City, MO 64112
2435 E Independence Ave
Kansas City, MO 64124
*330 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64155
4400 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64153
4531 Troost Ave
Kansas City, MO 64110
950 Minnesota Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
921 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
5901 Independence Ave
Kansas City, MO 64125
*5170 Roe Blvd
Roeland Park, KS 66205
3750 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66102
4645 Shawnee Dr
Kansas City, KS 66106
4300 Rainbow
Kansas City, KS 66103
10050 Woodland Rd
Lenexa, KS 66220
22700 W. 55th Terr
Shawnee KS 66226
18351 W. 199th St.
Olathe, KS 66061
8200 Mission Rd.
Prairie Village, KS 66208
9501 Nall Ave.
Overland Park, KS 66207
13101 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
5001 W. 135th St.
Leawood KS 66224
10205 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64114
8101 State Ave.
Kansas City 66112
9521 Mission Rd.
Overland Park, KS 66206
Donation list:
#2 pencils with erasers
1-inch, 3 ring binders
2-pocket folders
3 hole binder dividers
black/blue ballpoint pens
book bags
box facial tissues
box gallon zipper bags
box sandwich zipper bags
Clorox wipes
colored pencils
composition books
crayons
geometry set
glue sticks
graphing paper
hand sanitizerhighlighters
index cards
loose leaf notebook paper
(wide/college ruled)
metal pointed scissors
metal safety scissors
pink pearl erasers
plastic pencil boxes/pouches
plastic pencil sharpener
red correcting pens
rulers with cm. & in. marking
scientific calculators
spiral notebooks (wide/college ruled)
sticky notes
thin-tipped colored markers
washable colored markers