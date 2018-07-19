Help Kansas City area kids get ready for class with the Love Fund’s school supply drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX 4 Love Fund for Children is holding a school supply donation drive now through July 29th.

To help kids get ready for school, print out this donation list and buy these items and drop them off at a participating Mazuma’s, Johnny’s Tavern and CVS.

Rather than donating school supplies, you can also donate money, which the Love Fund will use to purchase supplies for children. Click here for the donation form.

Anytime throughout the month of July you can make a donation to the Love Fund at any of the 10 Johnny’s Tavern locations, and mark your calendars because on July 23rd Johnny’s Tavern will be supporting the Love Fund for Children by hosting a give-back night at every location! 15% of all the proceeds sold from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm will come straight to the Love Fund! That’s another way you can help.

Mazuma:

Overland Park

7260 W 135th St.

Overland Park, KS 66223

Crossroads Branch

1910 Main St.

Kansas City, MO 64108

Federal Building Branch

601 E 12th St.

Kansas City, MO 64106

Troost Branch

9300 Troost Ave

Kansas City, MO 64131

Gladstone Branch

301 NW Englewood Rd.

Gladstone, MO 64118

Lee’s Summit West Branch

260 NW Oldham Parkway

Lees Summit, MO 64081

Lee’s Summit East Branch

1155 N.E. Douglas Street

Lees Summit, MO 64086

Midtown Branch

4001 Blue Parkway

Kansas City, MO 64130

Raymore Branch

615 W Foxwood Dr.

Raymore, MO 64083

Johnny’s Tavern:

North Lawrence

401 N. 2nd Street

Lawrence, Kansas 66044

West Lawrence

721 Wakarusa (SE Corner)

Lawrence, Kansas 66049

Johnny’s 119th St.

6765 W. 119th St.

Overland Park, Kansas 66209

Johnny’s Shawnee

13131 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

Shawnee, Kansas 66216

Johnny’s Prairie Village

8262 Mission Road

Prairie Village, Kansas 66208

Johnny’s Olathe

10384 S. Ridgeview Road

Olathe, Kansas 66061

Johnny’s Power & Light District

1310 Grand Boulevard

Kansas City, Missouri 64106

Johnny’s Antioch

8719 W. 95th St.

Overland Park, Kansas 66212

Johnny’s Lee’s Summit

1660 SE Blue Pkwy

Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64063

Johnny’s Blue Springs

1175 S. 7 Hwy

Blue Springs MO 64014

All Metro CVS locations:

*indicates bins will be available at stores starting 7/20/18.

1785 S Mur Len Rd

Olathe, KS 66062

1075 West Sante Fe

Olathe, KS 66061

11124 Holmes Rd

Kansas City, MO 64131

*11900 W 135th St

Overland Park, KS 66213

12691 Antioch Rd

Overland Park, KS 66213

7100 W 151st St

Overland Park, KS 66223

*11729 Roe Ave

Leawood, KS 66211

*3351 SW 3rd

Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

*1545 E 23rd St

Independence, MO 64054

*621 SW 3rd St.

Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

*4990 NE Vivion Rd

Kansas City, MO 64119

1900 NE Langsford Rd

Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

*17301 E. US 24 Hwy

Independence, MO 64056

5310 Blueridge Blvd

Raytown, MO 64133

*1616 N 7 Hwy

Blue Springs, MO 64015

*4750 Lee’s Summit Rd

Kansas City, MO 64136

*3201 S 7 Hwy

Blue Springs, MO 64014

9005 E 350 Hwy

Raytown, MO 64133

*1101 NW Woods Chapel Rd.

Blue Springs, MO 64105

*13502 W. 87th Street

Lenexa, KS 66215

13438 W. 62nd Terrace

Shawnee, KS 66216

6300 Johnson Drive

Mission, KS 66202

6244 Brookside

Kansas City, MO 64113

7907 State Line Rd.

Kansas City, MO 64114

6300 Prospect Ave.

Kansas City, MO 64132

6510 Nieman Rd.

Shawnee, KS 66203

8800 W. 95th

Overland Park, KS 66212

*315 W. 75th St.

Kansas City, MO 64114

*12290 W. College Blvd.

Overland Park, KS 66210

7501 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park, KS 66204

7003 Bannister Rd.

Kansas City, MO 64134

4149 N. Oak Trafficway

Kansas City, MO 64116

8421 NW Prairie View Rd

Kansas City, MO 64153

3902 Main St

Kansas City, MO 64111

7107 N Oak Trafficway

Gladstone, MO 64118

*1301 Platte Falls Rd

Platte City, MO 64079

*1914 Swift Ave

N Kansas City, MO 64116

6129 N Antioch Rd

Gladstone, MO 64119

*5440 NW 64th St

Kansas City, MO 64151

5011 Main

Kansas City, MO 64112

2435 E Independence Ave

Kansas City, MO 64124

*330 NE Barry Rd

Kansas City, MO 64155

4400 NW Barry Rd

Kansas City, MO 64153

4531 Troost Ave

Kansas City, MO 64110

950 Minnesota Ave

Kansas City, KS 66101

921 Main St

Kansas City, MO 64105

5901 Independence Ave

Kansas City, MO 64125

*5170 Roe Blvd

Roeland Park, KS 66205

3750 State Ave

Kansas City, KS 66102

4645 Shawnee Dr

Kansas City, KS 66106

4300 Rainbow

Kansas City, KS 66103

10050 Woodland Rd

Lenexa, KS 66220

22700 W. 55th Terr

Shawnee KS 66226

18351 W. 199th St.

Olathe, KS 66061

8200 Mission Rd.

Prairie Village, KS 66208

9501 Nall Ave.

Overland Park, KS 66207

13101 State Line Road

Kansas City, MO 64145

5001 W. 135th St.

Leawood KS 66224

10205 State Line Road

Kansas City, MO 64114

8101 State Ave.

Kansas City 66112

9521 Mission Rd.

Overland Park, KS 66206

Donation list:

#2 pencils with erasers

1-inch, 3 ring binders

2-pocket folders

3 hole binder dividers

black/blue ballpoint pens

book bags

box facial tissues

box gallon zipper bags

box sandwich zipper bags

Clorox wipes

colored pencils

composition books

crayons

geometry set

glue sticks

graphing paper

hand sanitizerhighlighters

index cards

loose leaf notebook paper

(wide/college ruled)

metal pointed scissors

metal safety scissors

pink pearl erasers

plastic pencil boxes/pouches

plastic pencil sharpener

red correcting pens

rulers with cm. & in. marking

scientific calculators

spiral notebooks (wide/college ruled)

sticky notes

thin-tipped colored markers

washable colored markers