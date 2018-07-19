KC Chiefs put final touches on preparations for training camp in St. Joseph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs will open training camp at Missouri Western University when quarterbacks and rookies are required to report on Sunday.

FOX4 photojournalist Matt Kline and his drone made an early visit to St. Joseph as the Chiefs are putting the finishing touches on preparations for camp. Check it out in the video player above.

The first public practice of training camp begins at 3:30 p.m. July 26 at Missouri Western State University’s Mosaic Training Fields.

There’s a $5 fee to get in that first day and also on July 26, July 28 and Aug. 4. Otherwise, practices are free to attend. But Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day throughout training camp.

Team autograph sessions are scheduled for July 26, July 28, July 29, Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.

See the full public training camp schedule here.

The Chiefs kick off the preseason against the Houston Texans on Aug. 9, and they’ll kick off the regular season on Sept. 9 against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

