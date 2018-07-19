× KCKPD looking for woman missing since beginning of July

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Investigators are asking the public for help in finding a 27-year-old woman who was last seen on July 3. Latosha Martinez was last seen in the 1300 block of North 47th Street, and may need medical attention.

She’s 5’4″ and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she’s originally from Liberal, Kan., and doesn’t have any known contacts in the metro. If you’ve seen her or know where she is, call KCKPD or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.