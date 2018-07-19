FOX4 Forecast: Morning storms for some… then heat & humidity!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storms developing in the northern plains will spin off some rain that could affect our area early on Thursday morning. After that, the sun comes out and the heat kicks in! As a result, a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Thursday until 8 p.m.! Details on how long the heat sticks around in the update here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page